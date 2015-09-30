The Next FLOTUS? Here Are Some Fun Facts About The Wives Of The 2016 Presidential Candidates

With the 2016 presidential election on its way, we can’t help but think about the leading ladies poised to take over Michelle Obama’s role as FLOTUS. Our current First Lady has made strides throughout President Obama’s presidential career all her own, including the “Let’s Move!” campaign and her stance on LGBTQ rights.
Michelle’s pop culture status also makes her a favorite — from her modest and favorable fashion choices, to her ability to kick it with the kids and become a role model for millions of Black women and girls all around the world, Mrs. Obama is definitely a First Lady we’ll never forget.
The wives of the presidential candidates haven’t hit icon status like Michelle just yet, but they have found ways to stand apart from one another. Marco Rubio’s wife Jeanette Dousdebes is an advocate against human trafficking, while Ben Carson’s wife Lacena “Candy” Carson is an accomplished violinist. Back in May, she played the National Anthem as her husband’s intro music before he announced his candidacy for president.
Want to learn more about your potential First Ladies? Check out facts about the wives (and a few husbands!) in the gallery below.
Fun Facts About The Wives Of The 2016 Presidential Candidates
