Kareem Abdul Jabar is a religious Muslim. He is insulted that GOP Presidential hopeful Ben Carson would make blatant anti-muslim remarks. In particular, he found it insulting that this man of God would show no mercy or compassion.

In an interview for HuffPost Live on Monday, the six-time NBA champion ripped Carson. This is what he said.

“Dr. Carson is trying to say that American Muslims would support some of these atrocities that are being perpetrated in the Middle East, and that has not been the case,” Abdul-Jabbar explained. “Most American Muslims are law-abiding and very happy to be here and very happy to obey the laws and respect the Constitution. And they absolutely appreciate the fact that they have American citizenship. I don’t think that Mr. Carson has any idea, or knows, very many Muslims because if he did wouldn’t say the things that he’s saying.”

Mr. Abdul-Jabbar’s words were a response to Ben Carson saying that a Muslim president wouldn’t be consistent with the Constitution on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press on Sunday’.

Mr. Carson said when asked about the relevance of a president’s faith the following:

‘I would not advocate that we put a Muslim in charge of this nation, I absolutely would not agree with that.’

The public chastised Mr. Carson on social media for making the statement. Mr. Carson responded as follows:

We don’t put people at the head of our country whose faith might interfere with them carrying out the duties of the Constitution. If you’re a Christian and you’re running for president and you want to make this [country] into a theocracy, I’m not going to support you. I’m not going to advocate you being the president.

What do you think? Is Kareem right? Is Ben on the mark? Where do you stand?

Basketball Legend Kareem Abdul Jabar Answers Ben Carson’s Anti-Muslim Tirade was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted September 23, 2015

