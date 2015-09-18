CLOSE
Huda, Tisha & Holly’s Recipes From ‘The Kitchen Table’

Tisha’s Macaroni & Cheese Cupcakes

Makes 8-­12 servings

•  2 stacks of butter (16 T)

•  2 cups (16 oz.) of VELVEETA, cut into small cubes

•  2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

•  ½ cup (8 oz.) shredded Muenster

•  ½ cup shredded jack cheese

•  4 cups evaporated milk

•  4 eggs beaten lightly

•  ½ tsp LAWRY’s seasoning salt or more to taste

•  ¼ tsp black pepper

•  ¼ tsp dry mustard

•  ½ tsp sugar

•  ¼ tsp paprika

•  2 T of butter

•  Garnish of cheese and paprika

Preheat oven 350 degrees. Lightly butter a casserole dish.

Bring salted water to a boil; add oil, then add macaroni until tender.

Follow directions for macaroni cooking time. Stir occasionally. Don’t overcook.

Meanwhile, cut the VELVEETA into small cubes. Then, mix all the other shredded cheeses (except the VELVEETA) into a small bowl.

Microwave in a separate bowl 2 sticks of butter and all the dry ingredients. Once the macaroni is done, drain and return to pot. Stir the butter mixture with macaroni. Add milk, shredded cheeses, cubed VELVEETA and eggs. Mix all together.

Pour the mix into a buttered casserole dish.

Sprinkle the remaining cheese and a little paprika.

Finally, dab the entire pan with small pieces of the 2 tablespoons of butter on top of the cheese.

Bake for 45 minutes to an hour.

Huda, Tisha & Holly's Recipes From 'The Kitchen Table'

