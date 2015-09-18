CLOSE
National
Home

Black Lives Matter Movement Remains Focused Despite Criticism

0 reads
Leave a comment
Brandi Williams

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

The Black Lives Matter Movement continues to make inroads in galvanizing the African American Community – especially young activists. Branches of the movement are vocal in small and large communities across the country. Ferguson, Chicago and cities like New York and Charlotte have members of the community that are adhering to the rallying cry of Black Lives Matter.  And the movement is forcing a continued conversation about the negative interaction the African American community has with law enforcement. However, the Black Lives Matter movement has its share of critics and being demonized by certain quarters in the media.

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with PR Strategist Brandi Williams about the Black Lives Matter movement and its impact on the national discussion around policing.  Also, in recognition of Radio One’s 6th annual ‘Back to School with the History Makers Program,’ Ron has a candid conversation about education with Businessman and Founder of the North Carolina Chapter of 100 Black Men of America, Mr. Lenny Springs.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”hvWU_NPUdXrn” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Black Lives Matter Movement Remains Focused Despite Criticism was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close