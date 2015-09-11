CLOSE
National
The Persisting Reality of School Segregation

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talks with Rhonda L. Patterson, Managing Attorney of the Patterson Law Office, PLLC in Charlotte about the persisting segregation of schools in and around Charlotte and the upcoming ‘Soul 2 Soul Candid Community Conversation’ taking place at the Neighborhood Cafe.

 

 

 

