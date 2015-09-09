CLOSE
Feature
Home

How Employers and Employees Can Effectively Communicate With One Another

It can be hard to create an honest, safe environment for effective colleague communication, but it is possible. Here's how ...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Team leader with digital tablet

Source: Predrag Vuckovic / Getty

Communication is key in all facets of life. So many misunderstandings, mistakes, and hurt feelings could be avoided if persons relaying and receiving information would take the time and effort to communicate effectively with each other, without any delays, defenses, senses of entitlement or ego trips. As many of our respective employers or employees are often from a diverse pool of candidates, understanding one another in a professional and cultural sense may take some work.

If you have ever struggled with effectively communicating with those in your office, here are five tips for both employers and employees to incorporate into their daily work lives to make the work day a little easier.

MUST READ:Have You Talked to HR About This? Here’s The Top 4 Reasons You Should

Foster an Environment for Open Communication

Being friendly and open to brief discussions, even if during a busy work day, may break down barriers and foster a relationship for being able to discuss many things in an honest and open demeanor in the future.

Be Clear

Being clear with the information you are attempting to relay and/or are seeking, is almost 100 percent of the battle. This includes utilizing language that all parties understand (i.e. – no jargon, acronyms or slang). Do not assume that the other party is privy to information that you are presenting or asking for.

Seek Input

Sometimes asking an open-ended question can procure additional information that will allow for two – way conversations and the expansion of previous ideas. Seeking the input from employees can also make them feel appreciated.

Have In-Person Conversations

All controversial or sensitive topics or issues should be discussed in private, and in person. This is to avoid rumors, violation of privacy rights, and allow facts to be presented in a direct and effective manner.

Written Communication Should Be Brief, Accurate and Include Facts

If a party is citing company policy, a copy should be included in any correspondence. Make sure all parties have access to any information that is being presented.

DON’T MISS:

10 Things Successful Black Women Have Said To Remind You Why The Struggles Are Worth It

Take A Break From Work Without Leaving Your Desk With These 3 Apps

Simple Things You Can Do To Advance Your Career, No Matter Where You Work

20 photos Launch gallery

Fab Finds: Work Wardrobe Essentials Inspired By Olivia Pope

Continue reading How Employers and Employees Can Effectively Communicate With One Another

Fab Finds: Work Wardrobe Essentials Inspired By Olivia Pope

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2811004”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2811004″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2811004″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2811004” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

How Employers and Employees Can Effectively Communicate With One Another was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

boss , corporate ladder , Happy Employees , Women In The Workplace

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close