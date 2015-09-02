CLOSE
1st Hearing For Freddie Gray Case Since Six Officers Were Charged

Six Baltimore police officers were criminally charged in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who died a week after suffering a critical spinal injury in custody and now the first court hearing is set to start since they were charged.  On Wednesday protesters will gather outside the Baltimore Circuit Court, where prosecutors and defense attorneys will present arguments on three key issues.

Those issues include whether State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should be removed from this case, whether the officers should be tried together or separately, and whether the charges should be dismissed.  The officers face charges that range from second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, to second-degree “depraved-heart” murder.

The death of Freddie Gray led to protests previously in Baltimore, and a riot that resulted in the National Guard being asked to intervene and the city’s mayor to declare a city-wide curfew.

 

