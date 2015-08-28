CLOSE
‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals Her Most Coveted Beauty Secrets

When it comes to flawless faces, Basketball Wives LA star Malaysia Pargo has her co-stars beat. We say that in a good way. Whether it’s her seamless weave or contoured face, the brown beauty is always camera-ready.

We caught up with the reality star and picked her makeup bag for secrets. Get into Malaysia’s hair and beauty tips below:

1. I really, really love Mizani. I use their shampoo and conditioner, but my favorite product is their Thermasmooth system and I keep a travel one in my purse. If your hair is frizzy or out of place and you’re on the go, just put a little dime size of it in your hand and run it through your hair and it’ll hold it in place.

2. I live by edge control. I have this Virgin Hair Fantasy edge control. They make it from there and you can order it from their website. It’s called the argon oil paste and I put a little bit on my edges cause you can’t have nappy edges.

3. I love Blistex Moisture Melt because I can put it on top of my lipstick and it melts the lipstick on your lips so they won’t look chapped. I can’t stand chapped lips.

4. The Laura Mercier translucent powder because I get a little oily sometimes. I use like highlighter and contour on my face so I use the translucent powder. I keep that everywhere I go.

5. I keep my lash glue with me because you know the corners be popping up sometimes so you can pop it back down.

6. Ruby woo by Mac. I use cherry lip liner with my ruby woo and it makes it pop. Ruby woo is really matte so I put a little Blistex on top and blot it off. It just makes it melt in my mouth and it looks so sexy. That’s kind of my favorite. Lately, I have this orange I really love and it’s kind of my go-to. It’s by Kat Von D.

‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals Her Most Coveted Beauty Secrets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

