Pack Light, Enjoy Life

Have you ever noticed that experienced travelers travel light? I don’t know about you, but I had always been one of those people that packed every “just in case” item I could. Before I even realized it, I had everything thing but the kitchen sink. The crazy thing was when I arrived at my destination, I did not use half of what I packed.

Experienced travelers know how to take only what they know they will need to survive while on their trip. It is a great thing because, not only are their baggage fees lighter, but their load for transport is much easier.

The concept is simple carry only what you need and leave the rest behind. Don’t carry heavy loads!

Why is it then that in life many of us carry far more than we should on our shoulders? We worry about situations that we have no control over and we try and fix things that we have no clue of how to resolve. Yet, we pack our brains to the point that if we had to check them, there would be an extra charge.

Matthew 6:25-34 tells us do not worry. He will take care of a sparrow and a lily, surely you will also be taken care of.

Being human, the temptation is always there to try and fix things, or worry about them. We say we aren’t but most times we overthink things and make matters worse than they would otherwise be.

If you could get back the hours you have spent worrying, how many buy backs would that add up to? Then there is the Christian side of us that when listening to another person’s worries, we advised them that “God’s got you!” Yet, we listen not to our own advice. Just like inexperienced travelers, we pack on everything.

The good news is that we don’t have to take any one’s advice because how we should handle our troubles is right there in 1 Peter 5:7, “Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” Experienced faith walkers understand that.

Once you learn you can carry light, trusting the Lord to handle your situations, your load will become so much lighter. I used to worry about everything. Then I realized that there was my Lord that was willing to fight my every battle, love me through the battle and solve the matter according to His will which I could be assured was always going to be best for me.

Pack Light, Enjoy Life was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted August 18, 2015

