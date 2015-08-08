Dashcam Footage Released In Jonathan Ferrell Shooting [VIDEO]

Almost two years since the police shooting death of 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell, the dashcam footage has finally been released to the public.

As previously reported by NewsOne, a partial grand jury in North Carolina initially decided not to indict then Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Randall Kerrick for the September 14, 2013 shooting death of Ferrell, before ultimately charging him with voluntary manslaughter.

Ferrell, a former Florida A&M football player who had recently moved to North Carolina to be with his fiancee, was in a serious car crash and after kicking out his back window, walked to a nearby cluster of homes and knocked on the first door for help.

A woman answered the door thinking it was her husband and immediately slammed it in Ferrell’s face before calling 911.

On the 911 tape released by the city, the woman can be heard sobbing to the dispatcher, begging them to hurry and telling them that her baby was in the house with her.

“He’s in his bed. I don’t know what to do. I can’t believe I opened the door…Please don’t let him get my baby,” she cried.

Kerrick was one of the responding officers on the scene. In the video below, Ferrell comes into the frame at approximately the 10:00 mark and appears to calmly walk toward the police cars parked in the street. He attempts to run past the officers at approximately the 10:09 mark. Shouts of “Get on the ground!” can be heard at least three times.

At 10:14, the first shots ring out. Kerrick swiftly shot at Ferrell 12 times, 10 of the bullets piercing his body and allegedly eight of them fired while he was crawling on the ground.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Rodney Monroe said at the time that even if Ferrell didn’t stop running toward Kerrick, deadly force wasn’t justified.

Kerrick’s trial began last week.

