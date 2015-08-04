A Better Chance: Scholarship Program Provides Students Of Color With Chance To Attend Private & Public Schools

| 08.04.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Senior Program Manager of A Better Chance, Keith Wilkerson, and parent Shanita Spencer discussed the benefits and opportunities made available to African-American students through the program on NewsOne Now.

A Better Chance is dedicated to providing “educational leadership opportunities for middle and high school students of color in the hopes of creating leaders,” Wilkerson explained.

Students who benefit from the scholarship program are given the opportunity to attend the “same types of schools” Deval Patrick, former participant and Governor of Massachusetts, attended.

From ABetterChance.org:

Over the course of two generations, A Better Chance has placed more than 14,000 talented young people of color into the nation’s leadership pipeline through increased access to academically rigorous independent and public schools.

According to Wilkerson, A Better Chance works with independent day schools and boarding schools across the country. Students are selected for the program not necessarily by income, instead, they must have at least a B-grade average, have a good standing in the community, and be interested in the “challenge” that independent day schools and boarding schools present.

Spencer, a public school teacher, told Martin the benefits of her daughters attending a boarding school, included developing “really close friendships” with their high school roommates and friends, as well as “really unique educational experiences.” Both of her daughters have traveled domestically and abroad as a result of the access A Better Chance affords them.

Watch Roland Martin, Keith Wilkerson, and Shanita Spencer discuss how A Better Chance is working to provide educational opportunities to students of color in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:  

World Of Money: Teaching Our Children Financial Literacy

A Better Chance: Scholarship Program Provides Students Of Color With Chance To Attend Private & Public Schools was originally published on newsone.com

A Better Chance , African-Americans , Deval Patrick , Education , exclusive video , Keith Wilkerson , newsone now , Roland Martin , Shanita Spencer , Video

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 16 hours ago
02.06.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close