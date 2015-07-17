0 reads Leave a comment
This week on ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ with Ron Holland, guest host, Brandi Williams talks with Victoria O. Johnson, Solid Waste Services Director for the City of Charlotte. Victoria Johnson’s compelling journey of how she rose to her current position as Charlotte’s Director of Solid Waste Services is an inspiration to all, but especially to women trying to navigate career and family.
[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”RCacYa5HAdej” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]
Director’s Journey a Solid Inspiration was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours