CLOSE
National
Home

Director’s Journey a Solid Inspiration

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Brandi and Victoria

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

This week on ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ with Ron Holland, guest host, Brandi Williams talks with Victoria O. Johnson, Solid Waste Services Director for the City of Charlotte. Victoria Johnson’s compelling journey of how she rose to her current position as Charlotte’s Director of Solid Waste Services is an inspiration to all, but especially to women trying to navigate career and family.

 

 

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”RCacYa5HAdej” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

 

 

Director’s Journey a Solid Inspiration was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close