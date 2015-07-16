President Barack Obama Will Visit Prison For Fairer Justice System

On Thursday as part of a weeklong focus on making a fairer justice system, President Barack Obama will meet separately with law enforcement officials and nonviolent drug offenders who are incarcerated at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution, near Oklahoma City.

According to the Whitehouse, Obama will be the first sitting president to see the inside of a federal prison. An interview with Obama will also be conducted at El Reno for an upcoming Vice News documentary on the criminal justice system.

In regards to the president’s safety, White House press secretary Josh Earnest assures that “unique steps” will be taken to protect Obama during the visit. Obama has made an aggressive argument this week for an alternative to the continued lengthy incarceration of people convicted of crimes he said did not fit the punishment.

Whether the option is shortening the prison sentences of nearly four-dozen non-violent drug offenders, advocating the reduction, or outright elimination, of severe mandatory minimum sentences, or visiting a federal prison Obama is determined to impact this judicial system. He had this to say about its current state at the NAACP’s annual convention this week:

“If you’re a low-level drug dealer, or you violate your parole, you owe some debt to society. You have to be held accountable and make amends, but you don’t owe 20 years. You don’t owe a life sentence. That’s disproportionate to the price that should be paid.”

Obama also said taxpayers are the who will have to continue to foot the $80 billion annual cost of locking up people who otherwise could be in rehabilitative programs for less than the cost of incarceration. Obama called for restoring voting rights to felons who have served their sentences also. The president also suggested that employers “ban the box” that asks job applicants about their criminal histories.

As a result of overly harsh prison sentences for nonviolent drug crimes, the prison population has doubled in the past two decades. Obama has strongly expressed hope that Congress will send him legislation to address the issue before he leaves office in 18 months.

