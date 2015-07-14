CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Garner Family Discussing 5.9 Mill Settlement In Press Conference

0 reads
Leave a comment
Eric Garner Protest

Source: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty / Getty

The family of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold is holding a press conference to discuss the details of a $5.9 million settlement it reached with the city on Monday.

Jonathan Moore, the family’s lawyer and longtime civil rights attorney, claims there was also another settlement with the Richmond University Medical Center, which responded to the scene.  However, that settlement is confidential.

The settlement comes just a few days before the anniversary of Eric’s death.  Attorneys for the family of Eric Garner and the Rev. Al Sharpton will join the family for Tuesday’s news conference.

Rev. Al Sharpton will also notify New Yorkers about a rally in honor of Garner and other victims of police misconduct on Saturday.  In October Garner’s family filed a notice of claim which is the first step in filing a lawsuit against the city. The family initially asked for $75 million.

On July 17 43 year old Garner was stopped outside a Staten Island convenience store by police officers who believed he was selling untaxed cigarettes. An onlooker captured video that shows Garner refusing to be handcuffed.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo placed his arm around Garner’s neck to take him down. Garner, who had asthma, began gasping “I can’t breathe!” for a total of 11 times before losing consciousness.  Eric was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

According to the city medical examiner the police chokehold contributed to Garner’s death.  However a grand jury declined to indict the officer in the death and a federal probe is ongoing.  The New York Police Department has restricted Chokeholds from being used as acceptable takedown maneuvers.

Pantaleo claims he used a legal takedown maneuver known as a seatbelt, instead of the chokehold.  The city has not admitted to any liability in the situation.

 

For more information click here

 

 

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

GarnerFamily; 5.9MilSettlement; ICantBreath; GarnerFamilyJustice; Justice4Garner;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 21 hours ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close