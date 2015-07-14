Garner Family Discussing 5.9 Mill Settlement In Press Conference

The family of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold is holding a press conference to discuss the details of a $5.9 million settlement it reached with the city on Monday.

Jonathan Moore, the family’s lawyer and longtime civil rights attorney, claims there was also another settlement with the Richmond University Medical Center, which responded to the scene. However, that settlement is confidential.

The settlement comes just a few days before the anniversary of Eric’s death. Attorneys for the family of Eric Garner and the Rev. Al Sharpton will join the family for Tuesday’s news conference.

Rev. Al Sharpton will also notify New Yorkers about a rally in honor of Garner and other victims of police misconduct on Saturday. In October Garner’s family filed a notice of claim which is the first step in filing a lawsuit against the city. The family initially asked for $75 million.

On July 17 43 year old Garner was stopped outside a Staten Island convenience store by police officers who believed he was selling untaxed cigarettes. An onlooker captured video that shows Garner refusing to be handcuffed.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo placed his arm around Garner’s neck to take him down. Garner, who had asthma, began gasping “I can’t breathe!” for a total of 11 times before losing consciousness. Eric was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

According to the city medical examiner the police chokehold contributed to Garner’s death. However a grand jury declined to indict the officer in the death and a federal probe is ongoing. The New York Police Department has restricted Chokeholds from being used as acceptable takedown maneuvers.

Pantaleo claims he used a legal takedown maneuver known as a seatbelt, instead of the chokehold. The city has not admitted to any liability in the situation.

