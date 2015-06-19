CLOSE
National
A Little Positivity: Two Courageous Boys Save Babies From Florida Mobile Home Fire

Two Florida boys became heroes after they rescued children from an Orange County mobile home fire on Tuesday.

According to NBC affiliate WESH OrlandoIsiah Francis, 10, and Jeremiah Grimes, 11 were playing video games when they smelled smoke coming from a neighbor’s mobile home. The boys sprang into action and entered the burning mobile home, saving a 1-year-old and an eight-month old baby.

Isiah and Jeremiah called 911 after saving the children. Isiah took the babies to his house and waited for fire officials to arrive.

“We looked out the window and saw flames coming out of the house,” Jeremiah said. “(It was) really hot. It felt like 150 degrees in there. I’m just thinking, ‘Stay calm, keep your mind straight, stay focused on what you’re doing.’”

“I was freaking out trying to get the babies out before they got hurt or something happened.” Isiah said.

In addition to the babies, 19-year-old father Luis Cruz and his 2 and 5 year-olds were saved by firefighters. Two of the children are in critical but stable condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital. The fire allegedly spread near the living room and a bedroom making it nearly impossible for the boys to enter. Investigators have launched an investigation on how the fire started.

Isiah and Jeremiah were happy their instincts paid off.

“I saved two people’s lives. Like, probably if no one did that, them two would probably be dead or seriously injured,” Grimes said. “I’m happy. As long as everyone is OK, I’m happy.”

When asked if they would do it again, the boys gladly said, “Anybody, anytime.”

