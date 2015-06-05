The City of Charlotte is nestled safely in the Bible Belt. The State of North Carolina, like other southern states subscribe to what it means to be a Bible Belt and conservative state. Given this backdrop, Charlotte native Quinn Rodgers was decidedly bold when he launched his GeneratiONE Church Charlotte in May of 2014. Rodgers, who is affectionately known as Pastor Q, leads a congregation that embraces the Hip Hop culture – which is an integral part of his ministry. But will the Bible Belt welcome the audacious undertaking of incorporating Hip Hop with the Christian Conservative values of the South? This week on ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ with Ron Holland, guest host, Brandi Williams talks with Pastor Q about his decision to launch G1 in Charlotte, as well as the celebration of the church’s one year anniversary.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”qMYXefQ3Bone” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

GeneratiONE Church Celebrates One Year was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted June 5, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: