PR — Casey J (aka Casey Janice Hobbs) has graduated from the classroom to the green room as the former elementary school teacher has worked her way to the head of gospel music’s new class of superstars as a result of her monster radio smash “Fill Me Up” that’s spending its twelfth week at #1 on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart.

The song is also spending its fifth week at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs hybrid chart that combines broadcast airplay, streaming and digital download sales.

The 28-year old vocalist just quit her teaching position at the end of March because of the demands of her music career. “I love teaching,” Casey J adds. “But I found myself in a place where I wasn’t able to commit to teaching and music at the same time so I quit my job.” Now, Casey J has been racking up frequent flyer miles with multiple concert dates every week and television appearances.

Casey J’s debut album “The Truth” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart last month, received a sterling review in the prestigious New York Times and continues to sell briskly. “When I grow up, I want to be like Chrisette Michelle or India Arie,” she chuckles. “Although, they are not gospel artists, they have a similar style as me. People and worship are my heart. I want the environment of my performances to be about the worship and not so much about me personally or my artistic persona. I admire Israel Houghton because his music is for everybody.”

Gospel Newcomer Casey J QUITS Her Daytime JOB! SAY WHAT? was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted May 21, 2015

