Foundation to Assist Former Inmates after Incarceration – Part I

EXODUS FOUNDATION

North Carolina has upward of 70 prisons.  With an Offender population of 139,000 people and cost per inmate over $29,000, the Tar Heel state has expenditures exceeding a billion dollars in correction efforts. Unfortunately, many former inmates are without the necessary skills to function successfully in a society that frowns upon the crime for which they were convicted and the stigma attached to serving time in prison.  The Exodus Foundation is working to mitigate the stigma and stereotypes of former inmates, as well as provide opportunities for them to succeed despite the odds.

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Rev. Dr. Madeline McCleney-Sadler, President of the Exodus Foundation and her colleagues, Sebastian Goodson and Rev. Don Thomas about their efforts and upcoming forum that addresses mass incarceration of African-Americans.

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”pAGQsfpDgkGC” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

