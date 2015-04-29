Follow @Elev8Official

The Department of Justice is now investigating the events that led to his death and today, President Obama offered his thoughts to the family and friends of Freddie Gray who are appropriately looking for answers while at the same time making clear there is “no excuse” for violence.

He noted that events in Baltimore called attention to the urgent need throughout the country to build trust between communities and their police

This has been going on for a long time,” the President said. “This is not new, and we shouldn’t pretend that it’s new. The good news is that perhaps there’s some newfound awareness, because of social media and video cameras and so forth, that there are problems and challenges when it comes to how policing and our laws are applied in certain communities and we have to pay attention to it.”

You can watch the entire speech:

President Obama points out that fatherlessness, lack of employment and the lack of opportunity has created a cycle of destruction. What do you think?

President Obama Points Out 6 Issues For Faith Leaders [VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com