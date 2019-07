Bishop T.D. Jakes and Melissa Wade Talk Solutions To Restoring Harmony In Our Community [VIDEO]

Melissa Wade caught up with Bishop T.D. Jakes after his keynote speech at Women’s Empowerment. The pair chatted it up about Jakes upcoming Mega Fest as well as solutions to restoring harmony in our community. Check it out in the video above.

Black Men Revealed Gets Real About Relationships and Religion (Photos)

Jussie Smollet Singing And Clowning At WE2015 (Photos)

Bishop T.D. Jakes Issues A Challenge At Women’s Empowerment