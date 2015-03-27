CLOSE
Feature
Mary Mary Season 4 Episode 4: Together Again Recap And Lesson

Teddy and Tina Second Honeymoon

Recap:

Erica desperately needs a vacation, so when Warryn cancels their getaway for a work trip in NYC, things get heated. But the real fireworks begin when Tina tells Erica it’s time get Mary Mary back together.

Lesson

Author Henri Nouwen writes, “When those you love deeply reject you, leave you, or die, your heart will be broken. But that should not hold you back from loving deeply. The pain that comes from deep love makes your love ever more fruitful.”

 

Teddy and Tina had to mourn their old relationship and move into a new one. Tina  had to do some work and Teddy had to earn back trust.  The first thing they both had to do was go through the grieving process of their marriage the way it was. Working out your grief quite literally  is going to give you immediate relief.  They started working out physically, spiritually and emotionally.Once our hearts are bruised and burned from a relationship that ended, we have two options: we can close off pieces of our heart so that one day no one will be able to get inside. Or we can love again. Deeply, just as intensely as we did before. The more you have loved and have allowed yourself to suffer because of your love, the more you will be able to let your heart grow wider and deeper.

Practice forgiveness when you are upset with your partner, and let go of a hurt after the two of you have talked it through. Receiving a sincere apology builds trust in an important way.

