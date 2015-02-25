Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Announces 2015 Inductees

Follow @Elev8Official

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Christian/Gospel music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating the gospel through music of all styles including pop, rock, praise & worship, black gospel, R&B, hip hop, southern gospel, country, and more.

This year they will induct Bebe and Cece Winans. BeBe & CeCe Winans (Benjamin and Priscilla) are brother and sister and were born in Detroit. They are also part of the gospel-singing Winans family that also includes the Winans, their four brothers. As a duo, BeBe & CeCe maintain the gospel message, although their records have the production values and style of contemporary R&B. They released their debut album, BeBe & CeCe Winans, in 1987 and scored a moderate hit (number 49) on the R&B charts with the single “I.O.U. Me” scoring on the R&B and adult contemporary charts. This earned them three Grammy nominations and one award (gospel).

Their second album, Heaven, came in 1988 and found them scoring three R&B hits with the title track, “Lost Without You,” and “Celebrate Life.” The album reached the R&B Top Ten (number 95 in the pop chart) and went gold. 1991’s platinum-selling Different Lifestyles was their biggest hit yet, topping the R&B album chart and featuring the R&B number ones “Addictive Love” and “I’ll Take You There.

This year’s other Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees include Mark Lowry, Roland Lundy and Twila Paris.

President of the GMA Foundation Jackie Patillo cited the responsibility and purpose surrounding the GMA Honors.

“The GMA Foundation is charged with observing our gospel music history and its trailblazers,” she said in a statement. “With the ongoing support from our music community, we can fulfill the mission to foster an appreciation for our heritage and its impact for generations to come. We always thank all of those involved in helping make these special celebrations possible.”

Both Cece and Bebe have also had successful solo careers.

Cece has won ten Grammy Awards and seven Stellar Awards. She has sold twelve million records worldwide. Cece is also the best selling female gospel artist of all time. She is also Whitney HOuston and Bobby Brown’s only daughter Bobbi Kristina’s godmother. Bebe recently embarked on a project with his brothers 3WB.

Watch this exclusive interview we did with Bebe and his brother Carvin.

