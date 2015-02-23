Brian Courtney Wilson returns to his alma mater, University of Illinois, for The Twelfth Black Sacred Music Symposium Concert. Wilson, has been invited as a guest faculty member for the innovative four-day conference, February 19-22, that is dedicated to the study and performance of Black sacred music traditions.

The conference will culminate in an concert event on Sunday, February 22nd at 5:00pm at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Wilson will perform and join conference founder, Dr. Ollie Watts Davis, along with the other featured clinicians.

Wilson, a renowned worship leader, minister of music and recording artist, will perform, teach as well as share his experience in the music industry. Currently, Wilson is traveling and ministering around the country in support of his new album, WORTH FIGHTING FOR. The album, available now, is a strong project that solidifies Wilson as one of our genre’s leading vocalist. Wilson’s distinct vocals soar on the album and song after song WORTH FIGHTING FOR is a profound and refreshing album that offers a dynamic worship experience. The album has already generated the title single “Worth Fighting For,” and the soon-to-be Sunday-Morning anthem “I’ll Just Say Yes.”

Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com http://www.twitter.com/thebellereport http://www.youtube.com/thebelletv

Brian Courtney Wilson Returns to Alma Mater was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted February 23, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: