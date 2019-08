Join me weekdays at 10:50am for and encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.” Check out today’s Moment:

because it’s Important how you make others feel and study: Matthew 25:40, Luke 6:31

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: