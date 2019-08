Join me weekdays at 10:50am for and encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.”

Check out today’s Moment:

https://ronethelightnc2.files.wordpress.com/2015/01/encourage-in-my-room.mp3

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Georgia Mass Choir – “Come On In The Room”

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: