Super Bowl XLIX Gospel Celebration Announces Headliner For 2015 Extravaganza

On Friday, January 30th, the 16th Annual Super Bowl GospelCelebration will help kick off Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix, AZ.

The concert event and Super Bowl weekend favorite, has just announced living legend Gladys Knight as its headlining performer and co-hosts – actress Holly Robinson Peete and retired NFL star, Rodney Peete. Joining Ms. Knight and the Peetes for the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is an all-star lineup of entertainers (Tichina Arnold, Natalie Grant, Anthony Hamilton, Fred Hammond, Dave Hollister, Israel Houghton,David Mann, Tamela Mann, Mali Music,Donnie McClurkin, DeWayne Woods) and athletes (Antonio Brown – Pittsburgh Steelers, DeSeanJackson – Washington Redskins, Ray Lewis, Larry Fitzgerald – Arizona Cardinals, Rashad Jennings – New York Giants, Deion Sanders, Devon Still – Cincinnati Bengals), as well as the acclaimed NFL Players Choir (featuring current and retired players).

This year’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is being made possible with gracious support from American Family Insurance. The evening will feature special tributes to gospel music legend Andrae Crouch and beloved sportscaster Stuart Scott. In addition, Hamilton and Hollister will join Woods for a never-before-seen performance of the new song, “Friend of Mine.”

For the past 16 years, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, which is one of only five NFL sanctioned Super Bowl weekend events, has brought together a sterling group of secular and Christian artists, along with superstar athletes, to uplift and inspire and to give back to the community. Each year SBGC donates a portion of its proceeds to local and national charity organizations.

Of the 2015 festivities, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration creator and executive producer Melanie Few-Harrison says, “We’re so excited to be bringing the Gospel Celebration to the Super Bowl for a 16th year. And it’s an honor to be able to showcase an American treasure like Gladys Knight and all of the amazing talent that will be featured on this year’s show. We’re grateful to be a staple of Super Bowl weekend!”

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted January 27, 2015

