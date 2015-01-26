Amazing! Arkansas Woman Becomes Hero to Thousands of Ex-Offenders

We like to think that in the United States, all people have rights and equality; all people have a voice. However, there are 65 million Americans. Some of those are people who fall off the radar completely and spend a life in struggle. They are those who come out of jail and are stigmatized because a crime that their time in prisons pays for. If a prisoner is out of jail he deserves a chance to make amends in his life if he is sincere about it.
Ex-prisoners have paid their debts for their wrongdoings and have been deemed fit for re-entry into society. At the time of their release, ex-prisoners should be allowed all of their human rights, including the right to vote, the right to work and the right to access affordable housing.
People with criminal records should be able to turn their lives around without being denied the resources needed to do so. In the U.S., many employers have policies that flat-out refuse to hire anyone with a criminal record, no matter how qualified a person is for the position. Gainful employment is a necessity for an ex-prisoner trying to get back on his or her feet; it helps prevent recidivism by providing legal income and giving a person a productive role in society. But because of discriminatory hiring practices, many ex-prisoners are forced to resort back to criminal activities to support themselves and their families.
Darlene Lewis, whose son faced the same situation, decided to dedicate herself to helping ex-convicts find jobs so they don’t fall back into a life of crime.
Last year alone, her non-profit, Lewis Burnett Employment Finders, helped more than 2,000 ex-offenders find full-time employment.
50 Years Later: The March On Selma
50 Years Later: The March On Selma
1.1 of 100
2.2 of 100
3.3 of 100
4.4 of 100
5.5 of 100
6.6 of 100
7.7 of 100
8.8 of 100
9.9 of 100
10.10 of 100
11.11 of 100
12.12 of 100
13.13 of 100
14.14 of 100
15.15 of 100
16.16 of 100
17.17 of 100
18.18 of 100
19.19 of 100
20.20 of 100
21.21 of 100
22.22 of 100
23.23 of 100
24.24 of 100
25.25 of 100
26.26 of 100
27.27 of 100
28.28 of 100
29.29 of 100
30.30 of 100
31.31 of 100
32.32 of 100
33.33 of 100
34.34 of 100
35.35 of 100
36.36 of 100
37.37 of 100
38.38 of 100
39.39 of 100
40.40 of 100
41.41 of 100
42. 9498775242 of 100
43. 9498775243 of 100
44. 9352545444 of 100
45. 9352545445 of 100
46. 9644579546 of 100
47. 9644579547 of 100
48. 9641303048 of 100
49. 9641303049 of 100
50. 49127244750 of 100
51. 49127244751 of 100
52.52 of 100
53.53 of 100
54.54 of 100
55.55 of 100
56.56 of 100
57.57 of 100
58.58 of 100
59.59 of 100
60.60 of 100
61.61 of 100
62.62 of 100
63.63 of 100
64.64 of 100
65.65 of 100
66.66 of 100
67.67 of 100
68.68 of 100
69.69 of 100
70.70 of 100
71.71 of 100
72.72 of 100
73.73 of 100
74.74 of 100
75.75 of 100
76.76 of 100
77.77 of 100
78.78 of 100
79.79 of 100
80.80 of 100
81.81 of 100
82.82 of 100
83.83 of 100
84.84 of 100
85.85 of 100
86.86 of 100
87.87 of 100
88.88 of 100
89.89 of 100
90.90 of 100
91.91 of 100
92.92 of 100
93.93 of 100
94.94 of 100
95.95 of 100
96.96 of 100
97.97 of 100
98.98 of 100
99.99 of 100
100.100 of 100
Amazing! Arkansas Woman Becomes Hero to Thousands of Ex-Offenders was originally published on elev8.com