CLOSE
National
Home

President Obama Charts Hopeful Course during State of the Union Address

With 58 straight months ofjob growth and an unemployment rate at 5.6% nationally, President Obama had the winds at his back during his 6th State of Union address on Tuesday. Despite continued Republican opposition to virtually all of his policies and legislative agenda, Mr. Obama appears prepared to aggressively push his vision during the remainder of his presidency. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland provides a full analysis of the President’s State of the Union address and the fight ahead with Republican controlled House.

President Obama Charts Hopeful Course during State of the Union Address was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close