Sanctified Sermon: What “Pray Without Ceasing” Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

1 Tessalonians 5:16 is short and simple. “Pray without ceasing.” But what does this really mean? Listen to the audio player to hear Marcus D. Wiley break it all the way down in today’s Sanctified Sermon!

listen each morning to "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show" from 5-9am CST!

