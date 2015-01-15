CLOSE
Entertainment News
Sanctified Sermon: What “Pray Without Ceasing” Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

1 Tessalonians 5:16 is short and simple. “Pray without ceasing.” But what does this really mean? Listen to the audio player to hear Marcus D. Wiley break it all the way down in today’s Sanctified Sermon!

Click here for more Sanctified Sermons and listen each morning to "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show" from 5-9am CST!

Sanctified Sermon: What “Pray Without Ceasing” Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

Close