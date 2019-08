Stellar Nominations 2015 [Complete List]

Follow @Elev8Official

The largest nominations came from one powerhouse. Entertainment One garnered 33 Stellar Awards nominations across 19 categories for 6 artists – from nominations for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, to Female Vocalist of the Year, CD of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and more, for the upcoming 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Creating a powerful repertoire, Erica Campbell, Ricky Dillard, James Fortune, Donald Lawrence, William McDowell, and Michelle Williams have continued to inspire fans across the world with their latest hit releases, encompassing diverse sounds from contemporary gospel and urban inspirational, to the sounds of choir and praise and worship.

Multiple Stellar Award-winner and esteemed Bishop Paul S. Morton will also be honored with a special award, receiving the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

Here is the complete list.

Category #1

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– ERICA CAMPBELL, HELP, MY BLOCK/EONE MUSIC

– RICKY DILLARD & NEW G, AMAZING, LIGHT RECORDS/ENTERTAINMENT ONE

– SMOKIE NORFUL, FOREVER YOURS, TREMYLES/MOTOWN GOSPEL

– THE WALLS GROUP, FAST FORWARD, FO YO SOUL RECORDINGS/RCA

Category #2

SONG OF THE YEAR

– MICHAEL MCDOWELL & JAMES JOHNSON, YOU ALONE – YOU ALONE (ARKANSAS GOSPEL MASS CHOIR), EMTRO GOSPEL

– W. CAMPBELL, L. MOORE, H. LILLY, A. SLEDGE, H. JONES & E. CAMPBELL, HELP FT. LECRAE – HELP (ERICA CAMPBELL), MY BLOCK/EONE MUSIC

– HARMONY SAMUELS, MICHELLE WILLIAMS, H. “CARMEN REECE” CULVER & AL SHERROD LAMBERT, SAY YES FT. BEYONCE & KELLY ROWLAND – JOURNEY TO FREEDOM (MICHELLE WILLIAMS), ENTERTAINMENT ONE

– TIFFANY JOY MCGHEE, AMAZING – AMAZING (RICKY DILLARD & NEW G), LIGHT RECORDS/ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Category #3

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– DEITRICK HADDON, DEITRICK HADDON’S LXW, TYSCOT MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

– MALI MUSIC, MALI IS…, BY STORM ENTERTAINMENT/RCA RECORDS

– RICKY DILLARD, AMAZING, LIGHT RECORDS/ENTERTAINMENT ONE

– SMOKIE NORFUL, FOREVER YOURS, TREMYLES/MOTOWN GOSPEL

CATEGORY #4

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

– ANITA WILSON, VINTAGE WORSHIP, MOTOWN GOSPEL

– ERICA CAMPBELL, HELP, MY BLOCK/EONE MUSIC

– MICHELLE WILLIAMS, JOURNEY TO FREEDOM, ENTERTAINMENT ONE

– TASHA PAGE-LOCKHART, HERE RIGHT NOW, FO YO SOUL RECORDINGS/RCA

Here are last’s Men of the Stellar Awards

2014 Stellar Awards Male Nominees 4 photos Launch gallery 2014 Stellar Awards Male Nominees 1. 2014 Male Vocalist of The Year Nominee 1 of 4 2. 2014 Traditional Male Vocalist Nominee 2 of 4 3. 2014 Traditional Male Vocalist Nominee 3 of 4 4. 2014 Contemporary Male Vocalist of The Year Nominee 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading 2014 Stellar Awards Male Nominees 2014 Stellar Awards Male Nominees The 2014 Eligibility Period for male nominees was for any release July 1, 2012 to September 30, 2013.

Stellar Nominations 2015 [Complete List] was originally published on elev8.com

1 2 3 4Next page »