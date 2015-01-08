Your browser does not support iframes.

Never can say goodbye! There are some artists who we haven’t let really die. One of those artists is Michael Jackson. Listen to the audio player to hear how much money Michael has made since his death in 2009!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Yolanda Adams Honors Michael Jackson By Singing “Earth Song” [VIDEO]

RELATED: LaToya Jackson On How Michael Jackson Inspired Her To Open Up On Reality TV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Bishop Secular: Michael Jackson Songs That Describe Resurrection! EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!

Never Can Say Goodbye: How Much Money Has Michael Jackson Made Since His Death? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com