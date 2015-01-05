Sanctified Sermon: Ain’t No Future In Your Fronting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 01.05.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Marcus D. Wiley‘s first sermon of the year is coming from Psalm 139:1-3. Listen to Marcus speak from the topic “ain’t no future in your fronting.” He explains exactly what this theme means in relation to Christians being uncomfortable being Christian in today’s Sanctified Sermon!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more Sanctified Sermons and listen each morning to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9am CST!

RELATED: Sanctified Sermon: Salvation On Vacation [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Sanctified Sermon: The Consequence Of Prayer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Sanctified Sermon: Amaze Me [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!

Sanctified Sermon: Ain’t No Future In Your Fronting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

fronting , marcus d. wiley , Psalm , Psalm 139 , Sanctified Sermon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close