The Obamas Extend Warm Wishes For Kwanzaa

The White House issued the following statement from the Obamas on Friday:

“Michelle and I extend our warmest wishes to those celebrating Kwanzaa this holiday season.  Today begins a celebration highlighting the rich African American heritage and culture through the seven principles of Kwanzaa—unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.  During this season, families come together to reflect on blessings of the past year and look forward to the promises in the year ahead. As we remain committed to building a country that provides opportunity for all, this time of year reminds us that there is much to be thankful for.

As families around the world unite to light the Kinara today, our family extends our prayers and best wishes during this holiday season.”

Kwanzaa ends Thursday Jan. 1.

The Obamas Extend Warm Wishes For Kwanzaa was originally published on newsone.com

