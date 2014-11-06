Diabetes And Your Eyes

Attention Diabetics! Have you had your eyes checked within the last year? November is Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month and is the perfect time to get your vision checked.

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in middle-aged Americans and can be prevented with one dilated eye exam per year. One may ask, “But what does diabetes have to do with vision?” And the answer is “A lot.” One type of diabetic eye disease is Diabetic Retinopathy and it occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the retina and can potentially cause blindness. This is the most common type of diabetic eye disease, but some others are cataracts and glaucoma. Your vision may be affected even if you do not have any symptoms so it is important to get in and get your eyes checked before it becomes more severe and difficult to treat.

For more information regarding Diabetic Eye Disease CLICK HERE.

