CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamela Mann’s “Take Me To The King” Single RIAA Certified Gold

Tamela Man and Crew 2014TKO — Dallas, TX — Grammy Award® Nominee Tamela Mann and Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin have a lot to celebrate. The “Take Me To The King” digital single, written and produced by Franklin and recorded and performed by Tamela, has been RIAA Certified Gold, having sold more than 500,000 digital copies. Tillymann Music Group label head and Tamela’s manager and husband, David Mann, presented Tamela with her RIAA Certified Gold plaque during their Comedy and Concert event on Friday, August 1 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center in Victoria, Texas.

“What an amazing surprise to be presented with my first RIAA Certified Gold plaque by my husband of 26 years,” said Tamela. “I thank God every day for my family, friends, music and the many blessings in my life. Kirk is a dear friend and an incredibly talented artist, writer and producer. I’m so grateful to him for penning such a powerful lyric and asking me to lend my voice to such an important message.”

“Take Me To The King” was also recently named one of the most performed songs on Gospel radio in 2013 during BMI’s 2014 Christian Music Awards held at BMI in Nashville, Tenn.

The song featured on Tamela’s No. 1 selling 2012 album ‘Best Days’ was released to Gospel radio. The track quickly climbed to No. 1 on the Gospel radio chart where it remained for more than 25 weeks. While Tamela has performed this song on numerous TV shows, including the BET Awards, Sunday Best, and the Stellar Awards, the song has found a special place in all her concerts as an inspiring high point of the powerhouse vocalist’s set.

Tamela Mann’s “Take Me To The King” Single RIAA Certified Gold  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

best days , david mann , gospel , Gospel Music , Gospel Music News , Sheilah Belle , Take Me to the King Certified Gold , Tamela Mann , The Belle Report

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 19 hours ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 20 hours ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 2 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 3 weeks ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 4 weeks ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 4 weeks ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close