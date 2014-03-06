CLOSE
Bishop Secular: Paid For Working In Ministry [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bishop Secular says some people in ministry are wondering why they aren’t getting paid. They have expressed to him they do more work than the paid staff. Listen to the audio player to hear his response!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 am EST/7:10 am CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

