Drama, drama, and more drama is the only way to describe the new season of “The Braxton Family Values.” Towanda Braxton joined “The James Fortune Show” to give the inside scoop on what’s happening between the Braxton sisters and details on what to expect this season. Listen to this exclusive interview to hear why Towanda says they love each other, but they just don’t like each other!

Towanda Braxton: "We Love Each Other We Just Don't Like Each Other" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

