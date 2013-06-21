Inspiration Stations Are On Fire This Summer

Radio One listeners are not only in touch with what’s going on – but they are coming out in droves to support monumental and impacting stellar Gospel events hosted by Radio One stations across the nation. The passion and unsurpassed allegiance that Inspirational listeners display are phenomenal. Whether it’s a concert with their favorite artist, a giveaway, a community awareness event, or worship service, they are sure to be present and spread the word. Why? Because they know that Radio One delivers the absolute best with its listeners and the community in mind. Here are a few promotions that are very successful in various markets.

The Light 103.9 – Raleigh

The Light 103.9’s annual Lamplighter Awards Show is a semi-formal local awards show where the listening audience nominates individuals, businesses, groups and organizations that serve the community above and beyond the call of duty. The awards show features national recording artists who perform and present awards to the recipients. The Light also gives a $1000.00 scholarship to a deserving student who does well in the classroom and has a great commitment to community service.

