Bishop Larry D. Trotter Readies Return to Music with New Look and Sound

Bishop Larry TrotterStyled by: Mike Smith for The Urban Sophisticate, Assisted by: James Lott, Photography by: Jason McCoy for Jason McCoy Photography, Creative Direction by: Jason Hardy for The J. Hardy Agency) Suit by D&G

Chicago, IL — Bishop Larry D. Trotter – Senior Pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago – is back and better than ever, as a new photo shoot evidences.

Donning an array of chic threads and accessories, Trotter shines in the collection of colorful snaps – his first since publicly announcing his battle with prostate cancer. With victory over the ailment in tow, the world renowned minister returns rearing and ready to conquer charts with a new forthcoming album christened PRAISE REVISITED on Utopia Music Group due in July 2013.

The album serves as the inaugural release from the recently re-branded Utopia Music Group. A vision set in motion by the mega-pastor himself, the imprint is the emanation of an expansive effort by Trotter to deliver the true gospel message via a variety of formats.

Its lead single “I Know A Man” has already impacted the Billboard Top Gospel Singles Chart’s Top 40 and is still gaining momentum.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.net   www.twitter.com/thebellereport   www.youtube.com/thebelletv

