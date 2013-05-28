Styled by: Mike Smith for The Urban Sophisticate, Assisted by: James Lott, Photography by: Jason McCoy for Jason McCoy Photography, Creative Direction by: Jason Hardy for The J. Hardy Agency) Suit by D&G

Chicago, IL — Bishop Larry D. Trotter – Senior Pastor of the Sweet Holy Spirit Church of Chicago – is back and better than ever, as a new photo shoot evidences.

Donning an array of chic threads and accessories, Trotter shines in the collection of colorful snaps – his first since publicly announcing his battle with prostate cancer. With victory over the ailment in tow, the world renowned minister returns rearing and ready to conquer charts with a new forthcoming album christened PRAISE REVISITED on Utopia Music Group due in July 2013.

The album serves as the inaugural release from the recently re-branded Utopia Music Group. A vision set in motion by the mega-pastor himself, the imprint is the emanation of an expansive effort by Trotter to deliver the true gospel message via a variety of formats.

Its lead single “I Know A Man” has already impacted the Billboard Top Gospel Singles Chart’s Top 40 and is still gaining momentum.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.net www.twitter.com/thebellereport www.youtube.com/thebelletv

Bishop Larry D. Trotter Readies Return to Music with New Look and Sound was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted May 28, 2013

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: