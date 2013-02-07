CLOSE
GMA Anchor Gets OK To Return To Work

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts announced on Facebook.com that her doctors have given her the go-ahead to return to work on February 20, 2013. Robert’s return date marks the 5 month anniversary of her bone marrow transplant.

“I’m excited to re-join my wonderful GMA family. I’m also looking forward to thanking YOU…for your many prayers and well wishes. Your compassion has been an enormous source of comfort to me and my family. I’m heading to the beach for the next week to reflect and give thanks for my many blessings. Light Love Power Presence…XO”

