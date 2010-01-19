CLOSE
Evacuees Continue To Arrive In The U.S.

Via: CNN.com

Evacuees and orphans from Haiti were arriving in the United States on Tuesday, as frustrations mounted in the earthquake-devastated Caribbean nation. About 50 orphans who survived last week’s 7.0-magnitude quake were expected to arrive in Pennsylvania this morning. In Florida more flights from Haiti were scheduled for Tuesday. Officials at Orlando Sanford International Airport expect arrivals for the next two weeks.

Form ore of this article CLICK HERE

