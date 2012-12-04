CLOSE
Republicans Offer Compromise To Avoid “Fiscal Cliff”

Via: CNN.Com

House Republicans offered their own proposal Monday in the heated battle to avert the so-called fiscal cliff, but it was quickly rebuffed by President Barack Obama‘s administration for not demanding more from the nation’s wealthiest taxpayers.

The GOP plan promises $2.2 trillion in deficit savings over the next decade, including $800 billion from tax reform, $600 billion from Medicare reforms and other health savings and $600 billion in other spending cuts, House Republican leadership aides said. It also pledges $200 billion in savings by revising the consumer price index, a measure of inflation.

House Speaker John Boehner called it a “credible plan that deserves serious consideration by the White House.”

