By Tonya Jameson

The Musicians On Call party brought Jermaine Dupri, Common and TJ Holmes to Charlotte for a night of old school hip-hop and Common’s conscious rhymes. The crowd rocked as hard as Common who stalked the stage jumping and rapping his rhymes as well as old school 90s faves.

ooyala://Uwbzl1NTodiNm1s81O5xtRVIBsYgokRA

Common and Jermaine Dupri Bring the Hype To DNC [Photos] was originally published on my927charlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted September 6, 2012

