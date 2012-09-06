Common and Jermaine Dupri Bring the Hype To DNC [Photos]

0 reads Leave a comment
By Tonya Jameson
The Musicians On Call party brought Jermaine Dupri, Common and TJ Holmes to Charlotte for a night of old school hip-hop and Common’s conscious rhymes. The crowd rocked as hard as Common who stalked the stage jumping and rapping his rhymes as well as old school 90s faves.
ooyala://Uwbzl1NTodiNm1s81O5xtRVIBsYgokRA
