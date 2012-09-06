CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

President Obama Joins President Clinton Onstage At DNC (Photos)

0 reads
Leave a comment

By Tonya Jameson
President Obama joins President Clinton onstage after Clinton’s rousing speech during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. Clinton delivered a speech that reminded Democrats about why he was one of their most popular presidents. In other words, Clinton nailed it. He highlighted Obama’s achievements and dissected the Republican candidates’ positions on various issues.

President Obama Joins President Clinton Onstage At DNC (Photos) was originally published on my927charlotte.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 6 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 6 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close