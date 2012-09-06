President Obama Joins President Clinton Onstage At DNC (Photos)

By Tonya Jameson

President Obama joins President Clinton onstage after Clinton’s rousing speech during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte. Clinton delivered a speech that reminded Democrats about why he was one of their most popular presidents. In other words, Clinton nailed it. He highlighted Obama’s achievements and dissected the Republican candidates’ positions on various issues.

