Let God Lift You Off The Wall

0 reads Leave a comment
By Esih Efuru
When I can feel and sense that God and the people around me sincerely care for me, I feel like I can conquer the world. I hold my head up, strut to my car and play my favorite music loud enough for the neighbors to hear. Then the music stops, life trips me and I get slammed against the wall. There I am, bewildered and afraid, lost in a sea of circumstances, my consciousness thrown way to the left.
I’ve been on an intense and powerful healing journey for some time now, and it feels great. Yet every now and then, I have had moments when I’m not sure I’m making progress. The soreness in my soul and the thoughts in my head tell me that the wounds are deeper than they appear, and I believe it because circumstances show up and trigger the pain of my past. I get caught against the wall and I feel stuck. I’m not sure what to say or do to move, so I sit there and let the thoughts and memories punch me until I’m weary. I cry because my arms feel tired and the fight seems too big to win. At that precise moment, God appears and shows or tells me something that gives me a second wind, a chance to remember how far I’ve come. I then stand up, take a deep breath, and start swinging back.
Life is a journey that is certain to test you, push you, and knock you around. It may put you up against a wall or two in your lifetime. Although you may be stuck there for a minute, you’re not designed to remain still. You’re only there to learn something. There is a jewel in your experience that God wants you to have to propel you to the next level. Once you’re able to find it and appreciate it, the “adrenalin” within your spirit will propel you off of the wall as you channel all of what God has done into praise and power.
I got off of the wall and looked for God in the situation that troubled me. When I discovered the things that I could use to become stronger, trust God more, and appreciate what I had, things didn’t seem as awful as they first were. This new truth rejuvenated me, gave me courage, and got me off of the wall and inspired me to look at the positive sides of the outcome.God personally makes a decision to gift-wrap life and hand it to you every morning. It’s up to you to make the most of it, when it’s easy and especially when it’s not, because in the grand scheme of existence, it could be worse. Seize the opportunity to find the hidden gifts in your moments of challenge, and move from the wall to the door, finding new doorways to the life of your dreams.
Courtesy of Esih Efuru
Esih Efuru, a 43 year old writer, artist and minister, is raising a daughter in Charlotte, NC. Email her esihefuru@gmail.com;
Read more columns by Esih Efuru
Let God Lift You Off The Wall was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours