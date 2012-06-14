Let God Lift You Off The Wall

By Esih Efuru

When I can feel and sense that God and the people around me sincerely care for me, I feel like I can conquer the world. I hold my head up, strut to my car and play my favorite music loud enough for the neighbors to hear. Then the music stops, life trips me and I get slammed against the wall. There I am, bewildered and afraid, lost in a sea of circumstances, my consciousness thrown way to the left.

I’ve been on an intense and powerful healing journey for some time now, and it feels great. Yet every now and then, I have had moments when I’m not sure I’m making progress. The soreness in my soul and the thoughts in my head tell me that the wounds are deeper than they appear, and I believe it because circumstances show up and trigger the pain of my past. I get caught against the wall and I feel stuck. I’m not sure what to say or do to move, so I sit there and let the thoughts and memories punch me until I’m weary. I cry because my arms feel tired and the fight seems too big to win. At that precise moment, God appears and shows or tells me something that gives me a second wind, a chance to remember how far I’ve come. I then stand up, take a deep breath, and start swinging back.

Life is a journey that is certain to test you, push you, and knock you around. It may put you up against a wall or two in your lifetime. Although you may be stuck there for a minute, you’re not designed to remain still. You’re only there to learn something. There is a jewel in your experience that God wants you to have to propel you to the next level. Once you’re able to find it and appreciate it, the “adrenalin” within your spirit will propel you off of the wall as you channel all of what God has done into praise and power.