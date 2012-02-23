Mariah Carey's American Heart Association PSA.

Mariah Carey didn’t waste anytime shedding those pounds after having twins with husband Nick Cannon. She’s been quickly slimming down right before our eyes since arriving home from the delivery room and now her incredible body is featured in a new PSA promoting heart health with the America Heart Association.

Check it out below if you haven’t seen the pop/R&B’s slimmer silhouette grace your TV screens lately as it premiered in a featured report on ET this week.

The PSA coincides with this month’s American Heart Month, which focuses on educating Americans about how eating healthier can help prevent weight-related conditions including heart disease and stroke

Do you think this image of beauty and health is still relevant even though men and women come in all shapes and sizes? Do you think it benefits the cause or intent of it all?

