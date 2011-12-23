CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Dialysis Patient Evicted From Home Over Mom’s Drug Arrest

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Virginia woman who suffers from a disease that affects her kidneys will lose her residence in public housing over a drug policy her mom and boyfriend broke.

SEE ALSO: The 9-to-5 Workday About To Be Gone?

Shelly Anderson, 33, will be evicted because the father of her children, Arthur Bates, and mother, Fannie Anderson, were found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, breaking a drug war policy developed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fannie and Bates, who didn’t live with Anderson, were staying in the home to watch her kids while she was on dialysis.

Under HUD’s one-strike policy, any drug offense may lead to eviction from public housing, even offenses of which the tenants themselves are unaware and even if the offenses were committed off-site. And that has led to cases like Anderson’s, in which a poor, single, desperately ill woman and her three kids may lose the only place they have to live over someone else’s misbehavior.

Read more at HuffingtonPost.com

SEE ALSO:
Virginia

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 6 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close