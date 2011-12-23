Dialysis Patient Evicted From Home Over Mom’s Drug Arrest

A Virginia woman who suffers from a disease that affects her kidneys will lose her residence in public housing over a drug policy her mom and boyfriend broke.

Shelly Anderson, 33, will be evicted because the father of her children, Arthur Bates, and mother, Fannie Anderson, were found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, breaking a drug war policy developed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fannie and Bates, who didn’t live with Anderson, were staying in the home to watch her kids while she was on dialysis.

Under HUD’s one-strike policy, any drug offense may lead to eviction from public housing, even offenses of which the tenants themselves are unaware and even if the offenses were committed off-site. And that has led to cases like Anderson’s, in which a poor, single, desperately ill woman and her three kids may lose the only place they have to live over someone else’s misbehavior.

