Bronx Principal Investigated For Faking Grades

NEW YORK-A Bronx high school principal is being investigated for tampering with grades and creating fake courses to increase grade point averages.

Eximius College Preparatory Academy Principal Tammy Smith is accused by the DOE for boosting students credits to allow them to graduate.

The New York Post reports:

It was school “policy to allow a student to retake a class they had previously taken and passed to earn additional credit,” he told investigators, according to the report.

Administrators would then alter the course name and code number to apply the credits to whatever course the student needed to graduate.

Read More At The New York Post

School Cheating

