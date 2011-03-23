CLOSE
Miami Police Chief Under Fire After Deaths Of 7 Black Men

Miguel A. Exposito, Miami Police chief

Miami, Florida— Miami city commissioners and community leaders are calling for the dismissal of  police chief Miguel A. Exposito after seven African-American men were shot and killed by his officers within eight months.

All the men killed were shot by Hispanic officers; prompting concerns by community leaders that the shootings are racially charged.

“These shootings have us sitting on a time bomb,” City Commissioner Richard P. Dunn II said. “Everyone wonders: When is the next one going to happen? And the fact the chief is still here just makes Miami look like a banana republic.”

The families of the seven shooting victims will speak at a City Commission meeting on Thursday.

