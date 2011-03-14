Anchor: “I’m Glad Japan Quake Toll Was Greater Than Economic Toll”

New York — CNBC anchor Larry Kudlow is under fire for startling comments he made revolving around the Japan earthquake and tsunami.

On Friday, the host made the remark that he was glad the earthquake toll was greater than the economic toll, as the Dow Jones performed well despite the disaster.

Evacuation orders issued as quake triggers nuclear emergency

Second earthquake strikes Japan as tsunami kills hundreds

