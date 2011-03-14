Anchor: “I’m Glad Japan Quake Toll Was Greater Than Economic Toll”

0 reads Leave a comment
New York — CNBC anchor Larry Kudlow is under fire for startling comments he made revolving around the Japan earthquake and tsunami.
RELATED: 25 reasons we love The Arsenio Hall Show
On Friday, the host made the remark that he was glad the earthquake toll was greater than the economic toll, as the Dow Jones performed well despite the disaster.
RELATED:
Evacuation orders issued as quake triggers nuclear emergency
Second earthquake strikes Japan as tsunami kills hundreds
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours